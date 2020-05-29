NBA commissioner tells Board of Governors July 31 is target return date

Generic view of a Spalding NBA basketball dropping into the hoop during the FIBA European Basketball Championship on 25 June 1989 at the Dom Sportova in Zagreb, Yugoslavia. (Photo by Gray Mortimore/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the league office told the Board of Governors that July 31 is the season’s target return date, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

All 30 general managers met for a meeting to discuss four main scenarios for restarting the NBA season that was suspended on March 12, ESPN reports.

16 of the general managers said they would prefer the league to restart with the usual 16 playoff teams.

8 general managers voted to restart the regular season with all 30 teams and follow up with a play-in tournament.

5 general managers voted to go straight to the playoffs with either a play-in tournament or a World Cup-style group stage.

1 general manager voted to start the regular season back with all 30 teams and go straight to the playoffs afterwards.