National Hockey League, Major League Soccer pause seasons amid coronavirus pandemic

The National Hockey League and Majro League Soccer are pumping their brakes amid a global coronavirus pandemic.

Both announcements came Thursday. The National Basketball Association has already suspended their season until further notice.

Major League Soccer said match plays will be suspended for 30 days effective immediately.

“Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season – based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “We’d like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time.”

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman released a statement stating that the league was pausing the 2019-2020 season beginning with Thursday night’s games.

“The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities while preparing for any possible developments without taking premature or unnecessary measures,” Bettman said. “However, following last night’s news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus — and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems like that some member of the NGHL community would test positive at some point — it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time.”