HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The NASCAR world is mourning the loss of Speedway Motorsports owner Bruton Smith following the announcement of his passing on Wednesday.

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France released the following statement on Smith’s passing:

“Race fans are, and always will be, the lifeblood of NASCAR. Few knew this truth better than Bruton Smith. Bruton built his race tracks employing a simple philosophy: give race fans memories they will cherish for a lifetime, In doing so, Bruton helped grow NASCAR’s popularity as the preeminent spectator sport. His vision and legacy inspired many, and his fan-first mentality remains today through his son Marcus. On behalf of the France family and all of NASCAR, I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Bruton Smith, a giant of our sport.”