CHICAGO (WGHP) — Starting in 2023, NASCAR will race on the streets of the Windy City, according to Forbes.

NASCAR reached a three-year deal with the city of Chicago on Tuesday with the first race set to take place over the July 4 weekend.

The NASCAR Cup Series will race through downtown Chicago on Sunday, July 2, and the Chicago race will mark the first street-course Cup race in the history of NASCAR.

Many details of the event will be worked out over the next year.

Senior VP of Racing Development and Strategy at NASCAR Ben Kennedy told Forbes that plans for the Chicago street race have already been in the works for over two years.

A NASCAR team made up of about 30 people is working on the event. More people are expected to join the team at the local level closer to the race.