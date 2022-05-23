(WGHP) — The legendary NASCAR Busch family just got a little bit bigger.

LEBANON, TENNESSEE – JUNE 20: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Pedigree Toyota, wife Samantha and son Brexton embrace on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 20, 2021 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, younger brother to fellow driver Kurt Busch, announced the birth of his daughter on May 10.

Lennix Key Busch was born at 5:12 a.m. May 10 at 6.1 ounces and 20 inches.

“By the grace of God our sweet baby girl is here!” he wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey and prayed along side of us. Our hearts are bursting with happiness. #GirlDad”

Lennix is the second child of Kyle and Samantha Busch.

Their first son, Brexton—who was 6 when his little sister was born just days before his 7th birthday on May 18—shared a video of the family returning home the day after Lennix was born.

The video starts with a sign that was placed on the Busch front lawn, reading, “Welcome home baby Lennix!” and includes footage from November 2021 when Brexton first learned he would be a big brother.

“I have prayed & dreamed of this moment for years,” Samantha Busch said on Twitter. “It’s soul crushing as a mom to have your child beg for a sibling & watch their heart break as you tell them it’s just not working yet. Today that all changed when we placed our little miracle into her big brothers arms.”

The newest addition to the Busch family was celebrated by Joe Gibbs Racing with a special decal on Kyle Busch’s No. 18 Toyota Camry TRD: “Welcome Baby Lennix 5-10-22.”