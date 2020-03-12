NASCAR to hold next 2 races without fans in attendance

HOMESTEAD, Fla. -- The next two NASCAR races in the Cup series will be held without fans in attendance, according to NASCAR officials.

NASCAR released a statement, saying the races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway will be held without fans in attendance.

"These events will be restricted to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel to conduct the race. We will work with public health officials as we determine future scheduling beyond these events," NASCAR said.

