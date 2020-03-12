NASCAR to hold next 2 races without fans in attendance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOMESTEAD, Fla. -- The next two NASCAR races in the Cup series will be held without fans in attendance, according to NASCAR officials.

NASCAR released a statement, saying the races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway will be held without fans in attendance.

"These events will be restricted to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel to conduct the race. We will work with public health officials as we determine future scheduling beyond these events," NASCAR said.

I completely understand @NASCAR’s decision as they work to keep everyone in and around our sport as healthy as possible.



We’ll miss you all in the stands, but hope you’re still able to tune in.



Continued prayers for everyone affected. https://t.co/3GGg7bQobG — Ross Chastain (@RossChastain) March 12, 2020

