NASCAR pace car driver, announcer swap roles to announce, referee at local high school games in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — By day, Kip Childress is a NASCAR official whose duties include driving the pace car for the cup series, and Mark Garrow announces NASCAR races on the performance racing network, broadcasting NASCAR races.

They often run into each other at events hundreds or thousands of miles away from home, which for both is Davidson County, N.C.

And when at home, in some parallel universe, they swap roles. Childress is the PA announcer at his local high school, and Garrow is the referee.

Mark likes to joke that Childress is more Don Knotts than James Earl Jones but put him on the game mic and there’s a mighty transformation that is two-parts proud dad and one-part Incredible Hulk. So much so that Garrow jokes about Childress taking his job on PRN.

But Childress isn’t signing up to stop driving the pace car, and Garrow is perfectly happy yelling “trouble on the front stretch”.

Watch their story to find out why this unique job swap gives them both perspective — and a big chuckle!