GREENSBORO, N.C. -- When Will Jones took over the North Carolina A&T basketball team midway through the season, something happened: the Aggies started winning, a lot. And now that it's official, he's the head coach moving forward, Jones is thinking big.

"We're at a key point right now with things socially going on in the country," Jones said. "I think it's our time to take this program to a level no other HBCU has had an opportunity to get to and that's to be one of the best mid-major programs in the country."