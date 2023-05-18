NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We may see madness on the track, but North Wilkesboro Speedway plans to keep drivers in order when it comes to parking for All-Star Weekend.

The track has four on-site and two off-site parking lots available. On-site parking at North Wilkesboro Speedway is limited and is expected to sell out quickly.

You have to pay for parking in advance, and parking is only available for ticket holders. Parking fees are per vehicle, so you may be able to cut down on costs by carpooling. Parking passes will be mailed to those who purchase them, and there is a limit of two parking passes per account. There will be no free parking lots, and all parking will be general admission.

Free trams or shuttles to and from the speedway will be provided for the off-site lots.

ADA Parking for fans with state-issued ADA placards or license plates will be available in all off-site parking lots. On-site parking Lot 1A is designated for ADA parking only.

Tailgating will be allowed in all parking lots except for the Off-Site Blue Lot. Tailgating space is limited to the space directly behind your vehicle and may not block traffic.

Heavy traffic congestion is also expected so it is recommended to follow the driving directions to your parking lot.

Motorcyclists should utilize the Blue Lot.

To purchase parking passes or for more information, visit the North Wilkesboro Speedway website.

On-Site Parking

The following on-site parking options are currently available.

Lot 1

Lot 1 is a grass surface parking lot to the west and adjacent to North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Located off of Speedway Road and Dan Call Road, it is near gate 1 and the fan zone.

Lot 1A is available exclusively for fans with state-issued ADA placards that may have limited mobility. This ADA parking lot does not accommodate wheelchair-accessible spaces, but wheelchair-accessible parking is available at Lot 4A.

Lot 1 and Lot 1A passes are sold out.

Lot 2

Lot 2 is a grass surface parking lot to the northwest and adjacent to the speedway just off speedway road near Gate 1 and the Fan Zone.

Lot 2 passes are sold out.

Lot 5

Lot 5 is a grass surface parking lot to the south and adjacent to North Wilkesboro Speedway located across US 421.

It is a short walk away from the race track across US 421 via Fishing Creek Road.

Lot 5 passes are sold out.

Lot 4 (ADA)

Lot 4 is located on the backstretch in turn 3 and is adjacent to North Wilkesboro Speedway near gate 2 and the backstretch grandstand.

This parking lot is exclusively for people with state-issued ADA placards and fans who need wheelchair-accessible parking.

Wheelchair-accessible seating will need to be verified for purchase.

Single-day passes are available at $100 per vehicle.

The 3-day package can be purchased for $250 per vehicle.

Off-Site Parking

The following off-site parking passes are currently available to be purchased.

Green Lot

The Green Lot is a grass surface parking which is located down Fishing Creek Road. It’s around 10 minutes away from North Wilkesboro Speedway and open-air trams will provide transportation to the speedway.

Tailgating will be allowed in this parking lot.

Single-day passes can be purchased for each individual day of All-Star week: May 19, 20, and 21 for $50.

A 3-day parking pass can also be purchased for $120.

Blue Lot

A more affordable option than the Green Lot, the Blue Lot offers paved parking in the area of the old Lowe’s headquarters.

The lot is 8.5 miles away from North Wilkesboro Speedway off of US 421 and transportation to the track will be provided by shuttle buses.

Motorcyclists are instructed to use this parking lot and the shuttle service is wheelchair accessible.

Tailgating, grilling, cooking and open glass or alcohol containers are all forbidden in this lot.

Single-day passes can be purchased for each individual day of All-Star week: May 19, 20, and 21 for $30.

A 3-day parking pass can also be purchased for $60.