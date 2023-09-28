WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The NASCAR All-Star Race will take over the Boros again next May when the stock car series comes back to town with a $1 million prize for the winner.

NASCAR champion Kyle Larson is the defending winner.

Wilkes County is already seeing hotel bookings and short-term rentals just hours after the official announcement.

Wilkesboro is among the towns near the track getting ready for round two.

“This has been in the works for a long time … Everybody is really excited, and we are ready and prepared to get behind this again,” said Wilkesboro Tourism Director Thomas Salley.

Wilkes County hosted more than 30,000 fans and members of the NASCAR industry last May, which was a big boost to the local economy.

“You’re looking at in excess of a $60 million … impact on the community,” Salley said.

NASCAR expects the return of the All-Star race to sell out, so local towns are already getting ready for next May.

“You can never plan enough. I think that everybody — Speedway Motorsports, the track, NASCAR officials, our state highway patrol, local government … — everybody did a wonderful job managing logistics,” Salley said.

Town officials say there were few complaints besides trying to get thousands of people down a rural two-lane road to the track itself.

“I think there is more we can do to collaborate between the two towns and getting people in and out of the track and to the towns and vice-versa,” Salley said.

The towns will also collaborate on more fan activities like the Main Street festivals they held this spring. It’s something local business owners are especially looking forward to.

“For it to be coming back for the All-Sar race, the CARS Tour race, the truck race. There’s so many exciting things that go with it,” said Seth Cohn, owner of Two Boros Brewery and Two Boros Performance Shop. “We’re looking forward to next year to be even better.”

Down the street, North Carolina’s mixologist of the year Stephanie Elliott is also ready for another round.

“What it does for the local economy is … amazing. We are super excited to have them back for another round, and I love seeing all the people come in front out of town. It’s amazing,” Elliott said.

The All-Star race itself is May 19, 2024, so stay tuned for the other events surrounding the week in Wilkes County.