RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — Tempers boiled over during the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday afternoon.

We've got tempers boiling over at @MartinsvilleSwy



Andrew Grady takes out his frustration on Davey Callihan after an accident in Heat 1@FloRacing pic.twitter.com/DeBkUQ27Xy — NASCAR Roots (@NASCARRoots) September 24, 2022

As can be seen in the video, Andrew Grady had to be carried away after attacking Davey Callihan while he was still inside of his car.

Both racers placed toward the bottom pole positions of Heat Race 1, possibly explaining their frustrations heading into the race.

However, as racing fans know, Martinsville Speedway is no stranger to fisticuffs.

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is a part of NASCAR Roots, a group of regional stock car racing divisions and tracks sanctioned by NASCAR.