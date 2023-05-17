NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The festivities at North Wilkesboro Speedway continue as a part of NASCAR All-Star week.

After Wednesday’s rescheduled racing triple-header, fans in Wilkes County will be treated to another full slate of events on Thursday with the Hauler Parade and Fan Fest in the Boros.

The Hauler Parade will display a fleet of NASCAR Cup Series Haulers that will be making their way through the streets and give racing fans the chance to get a close look at the vehicles that haul their favorite drivers’ race cars and equipment for the All-Star Race on Sunday.

While the Hauler Parade is taking place, Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro will be having two separate fan festivals as a part of Fan Fest in the Boros.

The two festivals will both take place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature a variety of events ranging from concerts, food vendors, family activities, driver appearances, a fireworks show and, of course, the Hauler Parade itself.

For the Town of Wilkesboro, their festival will take place in and around the Carolina West Wireless Community Commons and Heritage Square at 102 West Main Street in Historic Downtown Wilkesboro.

The performance schedule for Wilkesboro is as follows:

For the Town of North Wilkesboro, their festival will take place in and around the Yadkin Valley Marketplace on CBD Loop 842 CBD Loop.

The performance schedule for North Wilkesboro is as follows:

4 p.m. — Speedway Children’s Charities Cornhole Tournament presented by Wilkes Custom Printing

5 p.m.-7:15 p.m. — Cody Ikerd and the Sidewinders perform

8 p.m.-10 p.m. — Neon Moon: The Ultimate 90’s Country Band performs

The Hauler Parade itself will begin during the fan festivals at around 6 p.m. The parade will work its way through both Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro on its way to the speedway.

“We are excited to host the NASCAR Hauler Parade in Wilkes County. “This event is a great opportunity for NASCAR fans to come out and show their support for the sport and the drivers they love.” Wilkes County Manager John Yates

North Wilkesboro Speedway has provided the following instructions for fans interested in attending Thursday’s festivities.

Fans interested in attending Fan Fest, Hauler Parade, concerts, and driver appearances are welcome to park in the nearby parking lots located at the Wilkes County Courthouse in Wilkesboro and multiple public parking lots in downtown North Wilkesboro with shuttle rides provided by The WTA stopping in both Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro. Those in need of ADA parking may park at the Wilkes County Courthouse adjacent to the shuttle stop in Wilkesboro or in the parking lot adjacent to the Yadkin Valley Marketplace, both of which are conveniently located next to a Fan Fest shuttle stop. The Hauler Parade is free and open to the public, and fans are encouraged to bring their cameras to capture the excitement of the event. For more information on the NASCAR Hauler Parade and NASCAR All-Star Race week, visit Wilkes County’s All-Star Week resources website.