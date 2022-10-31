MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WGHP) – In a move that will go down in NASCAR history, Ross Chastain, with a quick upshift and brave right foot, may have propelled himself into elite status as a fan favorite among race fans old and new. And he didn’t even win the race to do it.

Chastain had a flashback to a video game he played in 2005, just a few hundred feet and a few seconds away from making a crucial decision, that would make or break his championship run. He held the gas wide open and rode the outside wall video game style, passing five cars on the last lap. It was a move that now has the world’s attention.

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville is the final playoff elimination race. It starts with eight drivers still competing for the championship and finishes with four.

Christopher Bell needed to win the race to be in the Championship Four group at Phoenix. Bell accomplished his mission.

Ross Chastain did not need to win. He only needed to be within a couple of spots of Denny Hamlin on the track to beat Hamlin by points.

But on the final lap, Hamlin was two points behind and needed to do something, and he did something huge.

The fans in the grandstands went crazy. The radios from teams and spotters crackled to life with amazement

“I was like ‘what if it wrecks’…I committed to the wall early, and it didn’t slow down, so it worked,” Chastain said.

After the race, Chastain stood by his car with a shocked look of pure excitement on his face as his team owner Justin Marks and many others congratulated him on making the Championship Four.

The fans in the stands all screamed in approval while the other drivers were full of “what ifs.”

“As spectacular as it was and as much as it worked, the problem is now the box is open,” Joey Logano said. “That’s not good…there needs to be a rule against this one.”

Logano is part of the Championship Four already after having been locked in with his win at Las Vegas, but Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Chase Briscoe were eliminated and a bit frustrated.

“This is the rules we play…you got a race inside these walls, and he found a way to do it better than us in the last lap,” Hamlin said.

“I just saw it, and I guess I wish I should’ve done it. I guess we all start doing it now coming down the end of the race,” Ryan Blaney said.

Overshadowed by Chastain’s move, Christopher Bell celebrated in victory lane but was more focused on quietly doing it again next week at Phoenix and winning the championship.

“We’ve won three races this year, but it just feels like we’re focused on the playoffs, and we’re on to the next round. And that’s what the shining star is,” Bell said.

Sometimes it isn’t the winner that gets all the glory. But Chastain and his last lap wall ride, The Hail Melon, The Last Melon Pass, The Waller Melon or whatever moniker social media decides is best, is a win for NASCAR and the field and certainly for Chastain and Team Trackhouse.

“Bigger than the last lap. Just remember the fact that we are putting ourselves in a position to win a championship, and that’s all we ask for,” Chastain said.