WELCOME, N.C. (WGHP) — Brothers Kyle and Kurt Busch may see another member of the family behind the wheel someday.

On Tuesday, Kyle Busch announced his departure from Joe Gibbs Racing as he teams up with Richard Childress Racing, but that wasn’t the only announcement that came as a surprise.

Childress was there as Kyle broke the news, first offering the driver a watch as a “signing bonus” before turning to the driver’s family.

“Since we’re doing announcements today, I’ve got one more I’d like to do if you don’t mind,” Childress said.

The team owner called Kyle’s wife Samantha and their 7-year-old son Brexton up to the stage.

“Now, I know how families work because I’ve got a daughter, I’ve got a grandmother, that looks after contracts, so I’m sure you look after Brexton’s contracts,” Childress said.

That’s when he pulled out a piece of paper and handed it to Brexton.

“So here is a contract for an option to drive for RCR in the future, how about that?” he said. “Thank you, buddy.”

Kyle Busch’s move to RCR follows more than a decade of success with Joe Gibbs Racing, including two cup titles. He has raced with JGR since 2008.

“To Joe Gibbs and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing, the Mars family, Norm Miller, you guys took a chance on … a kid 15 years ago to let me drive your race car,” he said. “And, you know, we hit the ground running, and we haven’t stopped since. We’ve won a lot of races. We’ve won some championships, and I’ll always be grateful for that.”

The driver says he plans to join Richard Childress Racing beginning with the 2023 season.

“To me, this is a historic announcement for RCR and I couldn’t be more proud to be sitting beside our next driver at RCR for the #8 car, Mr. Kyle Busch,” Childress said at the news conference. “It’s a big day for all of us.”