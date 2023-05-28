CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Rainy and wet conditions have put the Coca-Cola 600 race in jeopardy.

Charlotte Motor Speedway has announced that the Doobie Brothers concert has been canceled and the Coca-Cola 600 is operating under a delay.

This is not the first scheduling change caused by the rain at the track this weekend. The Xfinity race originally scheduled for Saturday was postponed until Monday at noon.

CMS is launching a “full-scale track drying effort” to get the race started and says that their “goal is to do everything possible to race tonight.”

Fans who bought a Track Pass upgrade will get a credit toward a future Track Pass under the Speedway Motorsports Weather Guarantee.

Marcus Smith, the CEO of Speedway Motorsports, announced on Twitter that they hope to start the race at around 8-8:30 p.m. but made sure to make no promises.

This is a developing story.