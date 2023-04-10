IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – NASCAR driver Cody Shane Ware is facing assault and strangulation charges following a domestic incident in Iredell County, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Records show that the 27-year-old was arrested on Monday, April 10, and had a court appearance, however, Ware said that he’d miss this past weekend’s dirt race in Bristol for personal reasons, according to NASCAR. Matt Crafton was his replacement.

“Cody Ware will step away from racing this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway to focus on a personal matter. Matt Crafton will drive the No. 51 Ford Mustang for Rick Ware Racing. Crafton has more than 500 overall starts in his NASCAR career, winning…” Rick Ware Racing tweeted.

The charges listed are assault by strangulation – inflicting serious injury and assault on a female. Bond was listed at $3,000.

Ware is the driver of the No. 51 Ford Mustang car and races full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. He drives for his father’s team, Rick Ware Racing. His social media accounts list him as being out of Mooresville.

It is unclear at this time when Ware is expected to return to racing.