NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — NASCAR is returning to North Wilkesboro Speedway in the fall with the Whelen Modified Tour Brushy Mountain Powersports 150.

The race will take place on Sept. 30 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

NASCAR alumni such as Daytona 500 winner Ryan Newman, and NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte are among those expected to compete.

Both of these racers competed in the modified races at North Wilkesboro Speedway in August 2022.

“I am really looking forward to the Whelen Modified Tour race at North Wilkesboro,” Labonte said. “I was able to race there at the last race in the Cup Series in 1996 and then went back last year in the Modified races there. With all the improvements that have happened there, I am really looking forward to going back.

“Getting to run with the Tour regulars is a great honor and I can’t wait to try to get to Victory Lane at North Wilkesboro. I really think our Pace-O-Matic team will be ready for it, this is going to be a big race for us.”

The ramp-up to North Wilkesboro becoming a mainstay in racing culture continues following the track’s successful hosting of the NASCAR All-Star Race in May.

“All of Wilkes County was thrilled to see racing return to North Wilkesboro after so many years, and of course having the All-Star Race here was beyond all imagination,” said Tim Quinn, the president and general manager of Brushy Mountain Powersports. “Lynn, myself, and our team are proud to be able to present the Brushy Mountain Powersports 150 and carry on the great racing tradition at this historic track.”