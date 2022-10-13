LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NASCAR driver Riley Herbst’s car hauler appears to have been involved in a crash on its way to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The hauler is operated by Stewart-Haas Racing.

In a video taken by Sprint Cup driver Spencer Hill the #98 hauler is seen leaning over half off a road. The cab of the truck is also seen in the video being dug into the dirt shoulder up against a barrier.

Hill wrote on Twitter, “Holy cow. Not good. The 98 Xfinity hauler was involved in a bad wreck in Flagstaff, AZ on Wednesday afternoon. Hopefully everyone involved is okay.”

(Image: Spencer Hill, New Mexico Motorsports Report)

8 News Now spoke with Hill Wednesday evening and he said the “driver of the hauler was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. Co-driver is okay.”

Stewart-Haas Racing released the following statement on the incident, “Earlier today, the No. 98 NASCAR Xfinity Series Hauler of Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 40 a few miles west of Flagstaff, Arizona. The truck had two occupants and neither was seriously injured, although one was taken to a local hospital for further treatment and observation. No other details regarding their respective conditions are available at this time.

“SHR can confirm that speed was not a factor in the crash. While the rig was damaged, the hauler and its contents appeared relatively unscathed. Plans are already underway for a new rig to hook up to the hauler and deliver it to Las Vegas Motor Speedway in time for Xfinity Series hauler parking at 10:30 a.m. PDT on Friday.”

(Image: Spencer Hill, New Mexico Motorsports Report)

The Arizona State Police have not provided information about the crash at this time.