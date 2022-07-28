CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kurt Busch will miss Sunday’s NASCAR race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with concussion-like symptoms and be replaced again by Ty Gibbs in the Toyota for 23XI Racing.

The team says that Busch has not been cleared to race for a second consecutive week.

He crashed in qualifying last Saturday at Pocono Raceway and missed the next day’s race.

Meanwhile, Josef Newgarden of Team Penske will be evaluated Thursday to see if he can compete in the crossover weekend between IndyCar and NASCAR.

Santino Ferrucci is on standby for Newgarden.