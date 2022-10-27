MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WGHP) — Martinsville Speedway will host the season finale of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, according to a statement released by the Martinsville Speedway on Thursday afternoon.

This will be the seventh time Martinsville will host the Whelen Modified Tour season finale and the second consecutive season.

“For NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season, Martinsville Speedway will host the 2023 regular season finale of the competitive NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said. “For the second season in a row, the season finale of the Mods will join the fifth consecutive season of penultimate races for the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series in the fall.”

Martinsville hosted a modified race in NASCAR’s inaugural season on July 4, 1948. The race was the third NASCAR-sanctioned race in Virginia’s history.

NASCAR’s National Modified Championship, the predecessor to the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, competed at Martinsville from 196 to -1984. The modern-day NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour continued to race at the historic half-mile short track from 1985 to 2002, 2005 to 2010 and from 2021 to 2022.

2023 NASCAR tickets are available for purchase via phone at 877-RACE-TIX or online. Fans can view the full 2023 NASCAR schedule and purchase tickets here.