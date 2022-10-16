(WGHP) — NASCAR legend Kurt Busch has announced his retirement from full-time NASCAR Cup competition.

Busch made the announcement on Saturday and confirmed he will not participate in any races for the rest of the current NASCAR season.

“As I continue to focus on my health and work towards being cleared, I will be stepping away from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition in 2023,” announced Busch in a statement.

Busch suffered a concussion in July during a race at Pocono Raceway. The retirement announcement comes as recovery continues to progress.

“I know I’m not 100% in my ability to go out and race at the top level in the NASCAR Cup Series,” Busch added.

Despite still not being at 100% Busch did not shut down the possibility of a future return to racing.

“Next year my contributions to racing may look a little different, but I will continue to give my best to this sport. And if I’m cleared, maybe you’ll see me at select races,” Busch said.

Busch is also contemplating a career in broadcasting.