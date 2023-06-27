(WGHP) — A NASCAR star’s family has been killed in what appears to be a murder-suicide in Oklahoma.

According to a release from the Muskogee Police Department, Jack and Terry Janway, and their grandson, 11-year-old Dalton, died in a fatal shooting on Monday and sources told TMZ that law enforcement believe it was a murder-suicide.

Jimmie Johnson has been married to Jack and Terry Janway’s daughter Chandra since 2004.

Police say they were found just after 9 p.m. Monday after someone called 911 reporting a gun and hanging up. Police told TMZ they believe Terry Janway was the shooter, but do not know what the motive was and do not know if she was the one who called 911.

Police searching the home found one body in the hallway and then heard another gunshot. After that, they found the other two bodies.

Johnson has been racing in NASCAR since 1998. He recently purchased a co-ownership stake in Petty GMS Motorsports, rebranding it Legacy Motor Club, and announced a part-time return to racing. His last full-time season was in 2020.

On the Legacy Motor Club website, they wrote that they have “elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago.

The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.”