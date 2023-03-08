RIDGEWAY, VA (WFXR) — Over at Martinsville Speedway NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain returned to the track where he made history.

Last October, Chastain made a move on the track to propel himself into the Championship Four. The move dubbed “The Hail Melon” has now been banned by NASCAR.

Tuesday, Chastain helped remove a section of the wall in turns 3 and 4 to memorialize the historic move.

“For Clay and everybody here at Martinsville Speedway to offer this up and for NASCAR to work with us they made the rule so it’s never going to happen again and that just made everybody more fired up internally with us at TrackHouse and Justin and the speedway here to preserve this. So I’m proud of it and I’m proud that get to come up here today at a time we’re onto the next race and we’ve got another Martinsville Race coming up in just a few weeks,” said Chastain.

“I’ve never seen anything like it particularly here so we’re really pleased that Ross did the Hail Melon here it’ll never be duplicated because you can’t do it now you know from a selfish standpoint we’re happy with that,” said Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell.