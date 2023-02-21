NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Racing fans, start your engines! Tickets will soon be available for the NASCAR All-Star Race, North Wilkesboro Speedway‘s first NASCAR Cup Series race since 1996.

The All-Star Race is set for May 21, and engines will be roaring on the historic track all weekend.

At 12 p.m Tuesday, the track plans to release a limited number of weekend grandstand packages. These packages include three days of racing from May 19 through the day of the All-Star Race.

At 12 p.m. Wednesday, the track will release a limited number of single-day tickets for the May 19 All-Star Friday including Cup and Truck Series practice and qualifying sessions, the May 20 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race and May 21 infield access.

North Wilkesboro Speedway has announced the entertainment for the All-Star Race’s pre-race concert: country music star Dierks Bentley. Bentley will perform a one-hour show before the race. The concert is free for ticket holders.