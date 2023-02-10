DARLINGTON, S.C. (WGHP) — The legendary NASCAR track Darlington Raceway is offering race fans the chance to purchase pieces of racing history.

The track is undergoing on an off-season renovation to install new modern seats in Pearson Tower ahead of this year’s Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR in May.

“Darlington Raceway has one of the best pure race experiences in motorsports, but we are always looking for ways to enhance our fan experience. We look forward to welcoming fans back to the renovated Pearson Tower for the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR.” Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway President

As a result, a limited number of the historic seats from Pearson Tower are now available to be purchased by die-hard racing fans.

There are varying quantities of single chairs, double chairs and sets of four chairs available for purchase. Prices for single chairs are $50 and double chairs are $90. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Darlington Shares, a donor-advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation.

Learn more about purchasing one of the original seats here.