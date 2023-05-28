CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Sunday’s running of the Coca-Cola 600 has been in question the last few days as widespread showers have impacted the region.

Saturday’s practice sessions were canceled due to the rain at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and more rain was falling Sunday morning.

So what about the race Sunday night? The green flag is scheduled to drop at 6 p.m. and as of now, officials are hopeful the race will begin on time.

Meteorologist Lance Blocker says it is a very tricky forecast for the start of the race, but the latest forecast data shows that rain chances should actually decrease during the late evening hours.

Temperatures will remain steady in the upper-50s to low-60s.