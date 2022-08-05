MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WGHP) — The biggest NASVAR late model stock car race is set for Martinsville Speedway next month, according to a statement released by speedway officials.

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will have a $110,000 purse with $32,000 going to the race winner. T

he 200 lap feature race will include three segments: 100 laps, 75 laps and 25 laps. Stage one and stage two winners will each receive $1,000.

On Friday, Sept. 23, four hours of practice will be followed by single car qualifying under the lights. The fastest qualifier will receive a $5,000 bonus.

The full 40-car field will be determined in heat races on Saturday, Sept. 25. There will be four heat races of 25 laps and no last chance race.

The leader of each lap will get $25 with $5,000 available in the laps led bonus pool.

If the race finishes in overtime, there will be unlimited attempts at a green white checker finish.