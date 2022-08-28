DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WGHP) — Austin Dillon has clinched a spot in the NASCAR Cup series Playoff with a dramatic win in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Sunday.

The victory was Dillon’s first victory of the NASCAR season and his second career victory at Daytona International Speedway.

After avoiding serious damage in a wreck off Turn 4 on lap 125, Dillon survived a subsequent 13-car melee in Turn 1 and took the lead before rain halted the race. After a red-flag period of 3 hours, 19 minutes, 57 seconds, Dillon fell behind 2022 Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric and trailed him from the restart on Lap 145 of 160 until he made the race-winning move on Lap 158.

As the cars reached Turn 1, Dillon tapped Cindric’s No. 2 Team Penske Ford, and the Chevrolets of Dillon, Reddick and Landon Cassill moved past as Cindric made a magnificent save on the apron. Reddick, the race runner-up, closed up to the bumper of Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet and drafted with his teammate to the finish line, holding off a last-ditch run from Cindric, who finished third, just .140 seconds behind the winner.

“There was a lot going on there. I knew that if we got to the white (final lap), I was afraid somebody would—if I waited too long, I was afraid somebody would wreck behind us, so I wanted to go ahead and get the lead. We were able to get it,” Dillon said.

“I had a big run to him, and then I had my teammate, the 8 (Reddick), back there. I knew we were in good shape there to the end. He did a good job checking up any kind of run. Just a little too much push there and got him (Cindric) loose,” Dillon added.

Cindric took the events in stride, given the desperate circumstances for Dillon.

“I think that’s fair game any race of the season, but that meant a lot for him to win that race,” Cindric told Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass on pit road. “He had three cars that were certainly going to be able to work with him. I feel like he got the run too late, and then he hit me straight on the entry to the corner. Just glad I saved it, glad I got a shot to still come back up through the field—but I hate losing.”

The final results of the race are listed below.

1. (21) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 160.

2. (6) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 160.

3. (14) Austin Cindric #, Ford, 160.

4. (35) Landon Cassill(i), Chevrolet, 160.

5. (37) Noah Gragson(i), Chevrolet, 160.

6. (33) Cody Ware, Ford, 160.

7. (36) BJ McLeod(i), Ford, 160.

8. (13) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 160.

9. (34) David Ragan, Ford, 160.

10. (22) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 160.

11. (30) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 159.

12. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 158.

13. (23) Ty Gibbs(i), Toyota, 158.

14. (10) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 156.

15. (16) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 154.

16. (15) Cole Custer, Ford, 153.

17. (11) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, DVP, 148.

18. (25) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, Accident, 144.

19. (29) Harrison Burton #, Ford, DVP, 140.

20. (7) Kevin Harvick, Ford, Accident, 139.

21. (27) Aric Almirola, Ford, Accident, 138.

22. (20) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, Accident, 138.

23. (32) Todd Gilliland #, Ford, Accident, 138.

24. (4) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, Accident, 137.

25. (19) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, Accident, 137.

26. (28) Daniel Hemric(i), Chevrolet, Accident, 137.

27. (8) Chris Buescher, Ford, Accident, 137.

28. (18) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, Accident, 137.

29. (2) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, Accident, 137.

30. (31) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 137.

31. (26) Chase Briscoe, Ford, Accident, 124.

32. (9) Michael McDowell, Ford, Accident, 101.

33. (12) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, Accident, 101.

34. (17) William Byron, Chevrolet, Accident, 101.

35. (24) Brad Keselowski, Ford, DVP, 31.

36. (5) Christopher Bell, Toyota, Accident, 30.

37. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, Engine, 14.