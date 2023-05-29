CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Alsco 300 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway has been pushed back until after the rescheduled Monday afternoon Coca-Cola 600, according to NASCAR Xfinity.

Charlotte Motor Speedway initially announced Sunday that the Doobie Brothers concert had been canceled and the Coca-Cola 600 was operating under a delay, before the race was pushed to 3 p.m. Monday.

CMS launched a “full-scale track drying effort,” but the rain did not let up long enough for the race to take place on Sunday as planned.

The Alsco Uniforms 300 was originally scheduled for 11 a.m. on Memorial Day until wet track conditions forced the speedway to pause the race, which was already underway, at about 11:30 a.m.

The red flag was lifted about 30 minutes later but came down again at lap 49 at about 12:45 p.m., eventually leading to the decision to put the 300 on hold until after the Coca-Cola 600, scheduled for 3 p.m.

The speedway said Coca-Cola 600 and Alsco Uniforms 300 ticketholders will be allowed to attend both races. If any seating conflicts arrive, “race-specific ticketholders will have priority.”

The Speedway Motorsports Weather Guarantee is in effect for both races, meaning ticketholders and Track Pass holders who cannot attend rescheduled races can get a ticket credit toward a future NASCAR race at any Speedway Motorsports facility.