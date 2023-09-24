MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WGHP) — The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 was delayed to Sunday after rain plagued the venue on Saturday.

For those interested in watching the biggest late model stock race of the year, there are a few things to know.

HUGE EVENT: More than 80 cars entered. Since the event is so prestigious, 88 cars entered to battle at the paperclip-shaped short track in Martinsville, Virginia. This includes a plethora of CARS Tour drivers, then most prominent late model stock racing series owned by the likes of Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kevin Harvick, Justin Marks and Jeff Burton, big NASCAR names. Some would say the CARS Tour is the biggest series next to NASCAR itself. Of those 88 entries, 83 were able to battle in the heat races. Among them, are big names like Carson Kvapil, Brenden Queen, Mason Diaz, Ryan Millington, Landon Huffman, Doug Barnes and Bobby McCarty. HEAT RACES: hey narrow down the race field with heat races. They have to divide up those 80+ entries and hold mini-races to figure out how they’ll line up. Just 40 cars will make the race, so the 40 best finishers in the heat races will advance. DRAMA: The emotion at this race is high. Not only is Martinsville Speedway a beloved short track venue with a highly sentimental trophy (the famous grandfather clock) it’s known as a track to bring out driver tempers. It’s a race that people like Josh Berry, Mark Martin, Lee Pulliam and Timothy Peters have won – but not without a grueling 200 laps on the famous short track, where bumping and banging is a guarantee. HOW TO WATCH: The race airs on FloRacing and the Motor Racing Network airs a radio broadcast from the track. While the green flag drops at 5 p.m. the broadcast will begin earlier with the dramatic heat races on Sunday. BONUS: Follow @FambroFox8 and @chris8video on X, formerly known as Twitter, for some behind-the-scenes photos and facts from the racetrack!

Entry List:

Car No. Driver

01 Camden Gullie

01A G.R. Waldrop

03 Brenden Queen

04 Ronnie Bassett Jr.

06 Terry Dease

07 Chase Dixon

07A Kenny Forbes

08 Brody Duggins

09 Riley Gentry

0 Landon Pembelton

1 Trent Barnes

1A Jamie York

1B Andrew Grady

2 Brandon Pierce

2A Josh Kossek

2B Matt Waltz

4 Mike Chambers

4A Kyle Dudley

5 Dexter Canipe Jr.

5A Carter Langley

6 Bobby McCarty

7 Dylan Ward

7A Blayne Harrison

7B Karl Budzevski

8 Thomas Scott

8A Carson Kvapil

8B Chase Burrow

9 Bruce Anderson

10 Kaden Honeycutt

11 Buddy Isles Jr.

14 Jared Fryar

14A Jonathan Worley

14B James Sweeney

15 Logan Clark

15A Kres VanDyke

15B Tristen Barnes

15C Ryan Millington

16 Casey Kelley

17 Jason Myers

18 Anthony Adams

19 Jessica Cann

22 Landon Huffman

23 Kade Brown

23A Zachary Dabbs

24 Mason Diaz

24A Blaise Brinkley

24B Chase Ratliff

25 Derrick Lancaster

25A Jacob Borst

26 Peyton Sellers

26A Tony Housman

31 Chase Robertson

31A Cole Bruce

32 Zack Miracle

33 Dillon Harville

35 Steve Zacharias

38 Riley Neal

41 Davey Callihan

42 Chris Horton Jr.

43 William Sawalich

44 Conner Jones

50 Ross ‘Boo Boo’ Dalton

51 Matt Cox

51A Jamey Caudill

51M Ryan Matthews

57 Jimmy Mullins

59 Heath Causey

61 Justin Hicks

71 Katie Hettinger

75 Cory Dunn

77 Trevor Ward

77A Blake Stallings

77B Connor Hall

81 Adam Murray

87 Mike Looney

87A Tate Fogleman

88 Brad Housewright

88A Doug Barnes Jr.

88B Dustin Rumley

90 John Goin

91 Justin S. Carroll

95 Sam Yarbrough

95A Jacob Heafner

97 Daniel Silvestri

97A Michael Faulk

97W Magnum Tate

99 Austin ‘Willie’ Somero

99A Colby Higgins