MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WGHP) — The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 was delayed to Sunday after rain plagued the venue on Saturday.
For those interested in watching the biggest late model stock race of the year, there are a few things to know.
- HUGE EVENT: More than 80 cars entered. Since the event is so prestigious, 88 cars entered to battle at the paperclip-shaped short track in Martinsville, Virginia. This includes a plethora of CARS Tour drivers, then most prominent late model stock racing series owned by the likes of Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kevin Harvick, Justin Marks and Jeff Burton, big NASCAR names. Some would say the CARS Tour is the biggest series next to NASCAR itself. Of those 88 entries, 83 were able to battle in the heat races. Among them, are big names like Carson Kvapil, Brenden Queen, Mason Diaz, Ryan Millington, Landon Huffman, Doug Barnes and Bobby McCarty.
- HEAT RACES: hey narrow down the race field with heat races. They have to divide up those 80+ entries and hold mini-races to figure out how they’ll line up. Just 40 cars will make the race, so the 40 best finishers in the heat races will advance.
- DRAMA: The emotion at this race is high. Not only is Martinsville Speedway a beloved short track venue with a highly sentimental trophy (the famous grandfather clock) it’s known as a track to bring out driver tempers. It’s a race that people like Josh Berry, Mark Martin, Lee Pulliam and Timothy Peters have won – but not without a grueling 200 laps on the famous short track, where bumping and banging is a guarantee.
- HOW TO WATCH: The race airs on FloRacing and the Motor Racing Network airs a radio broadcast from the track. While the green flag drops at 5 p.m. the broadcast will begin earlier with the dramatic heat races on Sunday.
- BONUS: Follow @FambroFox8 and @chris8video on X, formerly known as Twitter, for some behind-the-scenes photos and facts from the racetrack!
Entry List:
Car No. Driver
01 Camden Gullie
01A G.R. Waldrop
03 Brenden Queen
04 Ronnie Bassett Jr.
06 Terry Dease
07 Chase Dixon
07A Kenny Forbes
08 Brody Duggins
09 Riley Gentry
0 Landon Pembelton
1 Trent Barnes
1A Jamie York
1B Andrew Grady
2 Brandon Pierce
2A Josh Kossek
2B Matt Waltz
4 Mike Chambers
4A Kyle Dudley
5 Dexter Canipe Jr.
5A Carter Langley
6 Bobby McCarty
7 Dylan Ward
7A Blayne Harrison
7B Karl Budzevski
8 Thomas Scott
8A Carson Kvapil
8B Chase Burrow
9 Bruce Anderson
10 Kaden Honeycutt
11 Buddy Isles Jr.
14 Jared Fryar
14A Jonathan Worley
14B James Sweeney
15 Logan Clark
15A Kres VanDyke
15B Tristen Barnes
15C Ryan Millington
16 Casey Kelley
17 Jason Myers
18 Anthony Adams
19 Jessica Cann
22 Landon Huffman
23 Kade Brown
23A Zachary Dabbs
24 Mason Diaz
24A Blaise Brinkley
24B Chase Ratliff
25 Derrick Lancaster
25A Jacob Borst
26 Peyton Sellers
26A Tony Housman
31 Chase Robertson
31A Cole Bruce
32 Zack Miracle
33 Dillon Harville
35 Steve Zacharias
38 Riley Neal
41 Davey Callihan
42 Chris Horton Jr.
43 William Sawalich
44 Conner Jones
50 Ross ‘Boo Boo’ Dalton
51 Matt Cox
51A Jamey Caudill
51M Ryan Matthews
57 Jimmy Mullins
59 Heath Causey
61 Justin Hicks
71 Katie Hettinger
75 Cory Dunn
77 Trevor Ward
77A Blake Stallings
77B Connor Hall
81 Adam Murray
87 Mike Looney
87A Tate Fogleman
88 Brad Housewright
88A Doug Barnes Jr.
88B Dustin Rumley
90 John Goin
91 Justin S. Carroll
95 Sam Yarbrough
95A Jacob Heafner
97 Daniel Silvestri
97A Michael Faulk
97W Magnum Tate
99 Austin ‘Willie’ Somero
99A Colby Higgins