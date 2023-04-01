NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. – In a little more than a year North Wilkesboro Speedway has transitioned from a ghost track on the brink of extinction, with dilapidated buildings and deteriorating infrastructure, to a 21st-century facility with an old-school feel.

The revival began several years before when Dale Earnhardt Jr. convinced the online racing simulation iRacing to scan the track for its service. Earnhardt and a bunch of his friends, with some help and the blessing of track ownership, Speedway Motorsports, spent days cleaning up the track surface for the scan.

A crowd fills the front stretch grandstands in August 2022 for the Modified Race. (photo: Chris Weaver)

The virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway debuted on iRacing with perfect timing to be used as a racing forum by NASCAR as the world entered the 2020 pandemic shutdown. NASCAR and Fox Sports used North Wilkesboro Speedway as one of several online race events that replaced the canceled in-person race dates. The track quickly became and continues to be one of the most popular racing venues on the iRacing platform.

Dale Earnhard Jr. talks to a crewmember prior to the Late Model Race in August 2022. (Photo: Chris Weaver)

At the same time, the motorsports fanbase has begun demanding a shift away from the larger mile-and-a-half speedways that popped up across the racing landscape as NASCAR boomed in the late 90s and early 2000s. Speedway Motorsport had already been working behind the scenes to bring NASCAR racing back to another historic half-mile, the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. The fairgrounds has hosted weekly and regional racing series since 1958 but hasn’t hosted a NASCAR Cup Series race since 1984. The process is still ongoing, with local officials in Nashville inching closer to approving Speedway Motorsports’ plan to renovate that track for NASCAR racing. That plan will include government funding for Speedway Motorsports to refurbish the track and its amenities.

Fans filled the stands for the Late Model Race in August 2022 (Photo: Chris Weaver)

Obviously, Wilkes County isn’t Nashville, but as time goes on, that’s a good thing for North Wilkesboro Speedway. The racing sentiments of the 2 areas couldn’t be farther apart and there are people in Nashville actively pushing against NASCAR’s return to the fairgrounds. In North Wilkesboro, there’s been an active, ongoing, and persuasive push to “Save the Speedway”.

In April 2022, the first huge announcement about North Wilkesboro Speedway came in a press conference at Bristol Motor Speedway. Racing was coming back to North Wilkesboro in the late summer of 2022. It was dubbed, “Racetrack Revival” and featured a month of racing by many classes of racers you’d find at local tracks across the nation.

Construction crews install the Safer Barrier at North Wilkesboro Speedway in February 2023 (Photo: Chris Weaver)

The first big event was a modified race that fielded drivers like NASCAR Hall of Famer, Bobby Labonte, and NASCAR drivers Ryan Newman and Ryan Preece. That event was a huge success with a large crowd. But the race that sent NWS over the top was the late model race that wrapped up the month of racing. With a stacked field of late model stars and one superstar, Dale Earnhardt Jr, the grandstands at North Wilkesboro Speedway were overflowing with people. There was electricity in the air and it was fantastic.

The Wilkes County manager later said that the events of August 2022 generated roughly $500,000 in new tax revenue for the county.

NASCAR Cup Series Cars on track for a Goodyear Tire Test at NWS in March 2023 (Photo: Chris Weaver)

In September 2022 it was announced that NASCAR would host the 2023 All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The county was receiving $18 million in tax funds earmarked to use at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Speedway Motorsports was all in, and in the months since it nearly finished turning North Wilkesboro Speedway into a modern facility with an old-school vibe.

Austin Dillion wheels his number 3 car around North Wilkesboro Speedway during a Goodyear Tire test in March 2023.(Photo: Chris Weaver)

Prior to 2020 the old mantra, location, location, location, would have seemed to fall squarely in favor of Nashville to host NASCAR at a popular old short track. Now, North Wilkesboro, a location with charm, history, and nostalgia, trumps Nashville for folks who love auto racing.

As North Wilkesboro Speedway finalizes preparations to host its first NASCAR weekend since 1996, here are 10 reasons why North Wilkesboro Speedway is The Comeback Track:

Who’s going to come to these races? Speedway Motorsports says the All-Star Race weekend is nearly sold out. A quick look at the ticket sales map on Ticketmaster shows a few more than 300 seats available as of this writing 60 days ahead of the event. It hasn’t released fan demographics for the event yet but did say that ticket sales are very regional compared to the Coke 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway which brings in fans from all 50 states and around the world. But the sheer number of race fans in the region is plenty to fill the 30,000 seats at the Speedway. Money: The Motorsports Relief Fund is the bump needed to really get the ball rolling on the revival of North Wilkesboro Speedway. Wilkes County Received $18 million to use for the renovation of the speedway and while Speedway Motorsports hasn’t given an exact amount, it says it has spent a significant amount of money on the project. New tax revenue generated from events at the speedway are expected to be significant.

Government officials in Wilkes County are fully behind the effort to get North Wilkesboro Speedway up and running for its NASCAR weekend in May. It does help that they were handed $18 million dollars to do it with, but they also understand the tax revenue implications of what a NASCAR weekend will bring. Amenities: The locals of Wilkes County feel right at home, and when the race weeks at the Speedway brings in the 30,000 or so fans needed to make it an economic reality, Wilkes County has promised to step up and make these fans feel at home too. The county already hosts the annual bluegrass festival, MerleFest, held not too far from the Speedway, which brings in 75,000 people for a big weekend of music and fun. North Wilkesboro is also just a bit more than an hour from Winston-Salem or Charlotte, both with plenty to do and see.