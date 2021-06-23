NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon to become vice chair of NC-based Hendrick Motorsports; ‘The people here are my family’

CHARLOTTE, NC – MAY 22: 2019 Jeff Gordon (L) smiles while chatting with Richard Petty during the NASCAR 2020 Hall of Fame announcement ceremony at the NASCAR Hall of Fame on May 22, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jason Miczek/Getty Images)

CONCORD, N.C. (WGHP) — NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon is taking the wheel as vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports.

Gordon is a four-time NASCAR champion and a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. We retired from full-time racing in 2015.

He’s set to step into this new position on Jan. 1, 2022.

Gordon will report to chairman and majority owner Rick Hendrick and work alongside president Marshall Carlson and general manager Jeff Andrews.

As vice chairman and co-owner, he will focus on Hendrick Motorsports’ competition and marketing groups.

“I cannot put into words what Hendrick Motorsports means to me,” Gordon said. “In many ways, it’s my home and the people here are my family. I’ve never lost my passion for the organization, for our sport, and for the sheer challenge of racing and winning at the highest level. Being part of the competition is where I’m happiest and feel I can make the biggest contribution to the continued, long-term success of the team. Rick and I have a shared vision, which is based on the values he’s instilled, the culture he’s built and our desire to be the very best in all categories, on and off the track.”