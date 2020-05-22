NASCAR historian recalls living with Wendell Scott

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Perry Lee Hamilton went to his first race when he was in the sixth grade. It was the Easter Monday race at Bowman Gray Stadium; he was hooked.

He went on to build race cars, drive race cars, get drafted, serve in Vietnam and, high up on his list, lived with Wendell Scott while working on the team of the only African-American to win a NASCAR Premier Series race.

Over the years, Hamilton has collected, kept and curated a very interesting collection of NASACAR and racing memorabilia — magazines, programs, cards, hats, shirts, coats, helmets and more.

He also has hundreds of stories about his days working with Scott, racing at Bowman Gray and going to races everywhere.

These days he still builds parts and pieces for racers and has several collector car projects in the works.