CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Historic Martinsville Speedway is being honored by the NASCAR Hall of Fame on April 5. in Charlotte.

Located in Ridgeway, Va., Martinsville Speedway is celebrating its diamond anniversary this year after opening to the public 75 years ago.

The long-revered track is known by many nicknames including, “Half Mile of Mayhem”, “The Paperclip” and “The Augusta National of Racetracks”.

Martinsville Speedway is also the only race track that has been on the NASCAR circuit since it began in 1948.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame will be recognizing the history and legacy of the track with its first-ever exhibit honoring a speedway.

There will be a press conference and ribbon-cutting ceremony paying homage to Martinsville Speedway’s impact on the history of NASCAR on April 5. at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte.

Legends of the sport such as Dale Inman and Richard Petty, who holds the record for most wins at the track with 15, will be in attendance.

The ceremonies will be held on Tuesday, April 5. at 10 a.m. in advance of the premier series at Martinsville Speedway which will take place from April 7. through April 9.