NASCAR Foundation awards $100,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The NASCAR Foundation on Thursday donated $100,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties on behalf of the winner of the 10th annual Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award.

Charlene Greer earned the donation for her volunteer work.

The Betty Jane France award is given annually to a NASCAR fan who champions children’s causes.

Greer is a Daytona Beach resident who volunteers nearly 120 hours each month in support of the Boys & Girls Clubs.

The award will cover transportation costs for children to the eight Boys & Girls clubs in the area surrounding NASCAR’s headquarters.

