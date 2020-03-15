NASCAR drivers compete in online iracing competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Because of the coronavirus pretty much shutting down the sports world, there is no NASCAR racing for now.

That didn't stop people from wanting to watch Sunday's Atlanta race, though.

Some of the drivers just had to race, so they competed in the Replacements 100: an online iracing competition on Twitch.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was one of the big names in the virtual race.

In lap 23 out of 100, a car wrecked in the middle. Everyone scrambled to avoid it, but Ben Rhodes lost control and hit the inside and outside walls.

Josh Williams in car #2 dominated the race, remaining strong throughout the entire race.

William Byron placed second, Dale Jr. was eighth and Bubba Wallace finished ninth.