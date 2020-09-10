NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace will not return to 43 car in 2021

NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace said that he does not plan to return to the No. 43 car in 2021, RP Motorsports confirmed to NASCAR.

Wallace released the following statement Thursday on Twitter.

“This was not an easy decision as I have nothing but the utmost respect for Richard petty and his family, but I believe it’s time for someone else to take over the reins of the No. 43. Thank you to the King and everyone at Richard Petty Motorsports for giving me the opportunity to start my Cup Series career. I’ve grown so much as a driver and as a person since joining them. We’ve got nine more races together, and I hope we can finish the 2020 season on a high note.”