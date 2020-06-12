NASCAR driver Bayley Currey quits team owned by Ray Ciccarelli, who left NASCAR over banning of Confederate flag

A young up-and-coming NASCAR driver, Bayley Currey, quit his driving duties at the Truck Series team owned by Ray Ciccarelli, the driver/owner who left NASCAR over its banning of the Confederate flag at NASCAR races.
The 23-year-old has driven in 61 races across the top 3 series with a Truck Series high of sixth in the Michigan race last August.
Currey posted on social media, “Have helmet, will travel,” with the hashtag #dowhatisright.
Currey is entered into this weekend’s Xfinity Series race with a different race team.