NASCAR driver Bayley Currey quits team owned by Ray Ciccarelli, who left NASCAR over banning of Confederate flag

A young up-and-coming NASCAR driver, Bayley Currey, quit his driving duties at the Truck Series team owned by Ray Ciccarelli, the driver/owner who left NASCAR over its banning of the Confederate flag at NASCAR races.

The 23-year-old has driven in 61 races across the top 3 series with a Truck Series high of sixth in the Michigan race last August.

Currey posted on social media, “Have helmet, will travel,” with the hashtag #dowhatisright.

Currey is entered into this weekend’s Xfinity Series race with a different race team.

PSA- I am now available for any and all @NASCAR_trucks races for the rest of the season. Have helmet, will travel. #dowhatisright #nascar — Bayley Currey (@BayleyCurrey) June 12, 2020