NASCAR Cup series race postponed until tomorrow

Safety workers spread drying agent before heat races for a NASCAR Truck Series race on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

The NASCAR Cup series race scheduled to air today has been postponed.

You can watch the Food City Dirt Race on FOX at 4 p.m. on Monday.

NASCAR released a tweet on Sunday, updating fans about the postponement of the Cup series race and a Camping Truck World Series race.

Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt will run at 12 p.m. on Monday.

All tickets for the Food City Dirt Race will be honored at the gate at 4 p.m. Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt ticketholders are able to use their existing tickets for their reserved seat for the Truck race and will be allowed to stay for the Cup race pending potential relocation for social distancing.

Tickets will not be sold at the gate on Monday.

The Speedway Motorsports weather guarantee is in effect for ticketholders who cannot attend either race.

Details here provided here.

NEWS: Today’s NASCAR Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series races have been postponed at @BMSupdates.



Schedule for Monday:

4 PM ET: Food City Dirt Race (FOX)

12 PM ET: Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt (FS1) pic.twitter.com/VR5Vu5EVMw — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 28, 2021