NASCAR crew chief living the dream at RCR

WELCOME, N.C. – The rise to being a crew chief in the top-3 NASCAR national series is a dream for many NASCAR crew members. It’s a demanding job that can come with the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

Kernersville native Andy Street is now living the dream as the crew chief for the Richard Childress Racing #21 car in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

He’s excited to be working at this level and even happier that it’s at RCR, which he says is like working with family. As a matter of fact, he even met his wife at RCR.

Andy went to Glenn High School, then UNC-Charlotte where he got a degree in engineering with a concentration in motorsports. He joined RCR in 2003 where he’s worked in various roles including race engineer.

Now it’s up to him to lead the 21 team, with a handful of young, part-time drivers. It’s a challenge he says he’s ready to tackle.