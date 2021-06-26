N.C. State’s baseball season ends after game against Vanderbilt declared no-contest due to COVID protocols

OMAHA, Neb. (WGHP) — N.C. State’s baseball season is now over after Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt was declared a no-contest due to COVID-19 protocols.

The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee declared the Vanderbilt-NC State Men’s College World Series game scheduled for 1 p.m. CT a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols, according to a statement released by the committee.

The full statement is provided below:

“The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee has declared the Vanderbilt-NC State Men’s College World Series game scheduled for Saturday, June 26 at 1 p.m. Central time a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols. This decision was made based on the recommendation of the championship medical team and Douglas County Health Department. As a result, Vanderbilt will advance to the CWS finals. The NCAA and the committee regret that N.C. State’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to continue in the championship in which they earned the right to participate. Because of privacy, we cannot provide further details.”

Sources say that infielder J.T. Jarrett was sent home due to COVID-19 ahead of N.C State’s game against Vanderbilt on Friday.

Another player, relief pitcher Evan Justice was held out of the game. Justice recorded a save vs. Vanderbilt when the two teams last met on June 21.

Justice has posted one win and four saves in the Pack’s 2021 postseason run.

He was recently named a Third Team All-American by Perfect Game.