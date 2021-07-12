N.C. A&T’s Greatest Homecoming on Earth set to return in-person

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — With steady improvements in COVID-19 vaccination distribution and the recent lifting of the statewide outdoor mask mandate, NC A&T State University will bring back its nationally celebrated annual tradition, “The Greatest Homecoming on Earth,” according to a university news release.

Homecoming festivities will take place for students and alumni during the week of Oct. 24-31. The homecoming football game is scheduled for Oct. 30.

COVID-19 restrictions will be put in place for various events and activities.

“The homecoming committee is excited to see our Aggie family return to campus, and we are working hard to make sure that this year’s celebration is an enjoyable and safe experience,” said Teresa M. Davis, associate vice chancellor for alumni relations. “Although this year will feel different, and there will be safety procedures put in place, the Aggie spirit will remain alive and well.”

The Office of Alumni Relations will host a Homecoming Town Hall on Thursday, July 15, at 7 p.m. ET. For alumni interested in joining the discussion, click here to RSVP.

Please note: All homecoming activities are subject to change and updates will be communicated in a timely manner.