‘My grandma, she’s the triple OG’; former Dudley High School football star opens up about his college football journey

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Jurriente Davis was a star football player at Dudley High School and even helped the Panthers win a State Championship. While Jurriente had the talent to play in college at the division one or two level, he didn’t get the chance. He’ll be the first to tell you why.

“In high school early on I was getting offers but I couldn’t really go because of what I’ve done, my GPA, my grades weren’t up to par,” said Davis.

Jurriente learned a lesson and he passes that message along to kids whenever he can. “I advise them to do their work, school is first, then rely on football because at the end of the day you’re going to need school”.

Jurriente found another option: Junior College. He got an offer from Hutchinson JC in Kansas.

“It’s not nothing bad, some people bash the juco route,” said Davis. “I feel like the juco route made me to what I am today, I’ve matured, I know how to communicate well.”

And the football part of it worked out great: Just last month Davis helped Hutchinson to the National Championship as he led everyone with 10 tackles in the title game win over Snow college.

Davis opened the eyes of Division-1 recruiters and this fall he’ll play linebacker for Middle Tennessee State.

It’s been quite the journey, but the one person who’s been there the entire way: his rock, Sheryl Davis, his grandmother.

“My grandma, she’s the triple OG. She the goat. Me and my grandma have a bond that no one can touch. I love her so much.”