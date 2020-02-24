Motocross racers ride through hospital halls to cheer up children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SWINDON, England — Roaring motors could be heard down the halls of Great Western Hospital as three Italian motorcross racers rode down the halls.

The hospital, located in Swindon, England, invited the bikers to bring "bike therapy" to children and long-term patients at the hospital.

"This is the first time they've visited a hospital in the UK and we absolutely loved seeing the smiles on our staff and patients faces!" Great Western Hospital wrote on Twitter.

Video released by the hospital shows the racers jumping off ramps and cruising with young patients riding with them.

This kind of care isn't unusual for Vanni Oddera, Alvaro Dal Farra and Ivan Falvo, who run the Mototherapy and Freestyle Hospital in Italy, according to the Independent. The hospital is collaboration between Oddera, the Allianz Umana Mente Foundation and the DaBoot freestyle motocross team.

Enver Lekaj told the Independent that this was the best day for his son, Suad.

"I never thought Suad would be able to ride on a bike but it really was amazing to see him," he said. "Suad loved it and they even jumped over me. I just want to thank the bikers for everything they have done. It really was the best day we’ve had.”