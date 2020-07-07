MLB unveils 60-game season set to begin July 23

Major League Baseball released its 2020 season schedule on Monday. Every team will play a 60-game schedule entirely against teams in their own geographic region to limit travel.

The season will open on July 23 with a pair of games. The defending World Series champion Washington Nationals will host the New York Yankees at 7:08 p.m. ET, followed by the San Francisco Giants facing the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium at 10:08 p.m. ET.

The Houston Astros, who were punished during the off-season for a scheme to electronically steal signs during the 2017 season, will begin their 2020 season at home against the Seattle Mariners on July 24 at 9:10 p.m. ET.

Each MLB club will play 40 games against intradivision opponents as well as 20 games against their opposite league’s corresponding geographical division (i.e., NL East teams will play against AL East teams, NL Central will play AL Central teams, etc.).

MLB is still waiting on Covid-19 test results for all players, as there were delivery delays due to the July 4th holiday weekend. Test results for 98% of players have been reported, and there are 86 players (2% of the league) awaiting test results.

The Washington Nationals and Houston Astros canceled Summer Camp workouts on Monday because they haven’t received test results.

MLB did not disclose in its statement whether or not any of the reported tests returned positive.