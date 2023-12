LOS ANGELES (WGHP) — MLB Superstar Shohei Ohtani is signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he announced on Instagram on Saturday.

Ohtani has become a sensation since coming to the United States to play baseball, starring as both a dominant hitter and pitcher.

He’s spent the last six seasons playing for the Los Angeles Angels where despite winning two AL MVPs, the team never made the playoffs.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports the deal is worth $700 million dollars over the course of 10 years.