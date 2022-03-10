MLB reaches deal saving 162-game season

A close-up picture shows one of the new Major League Baseball official game balls lying on the grass during the Detroits Tigers game against the Anaheim Angels on April 24, 2000 at Edison Field in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

(WGHP) — Major League Baseball reached an agreement with players on Wednesday afternoon on a new labor deal, ESPN reports.

Talks aimed at ending the lockout had bogged down on the draft issue Wednesday, and baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled 93 more games, raising the total to 184.

He said opening day would be no earlier than April 14.

The sides narrowed many economic differences to a small margin in recent days.

MLB raised its luxury tax threshold proposal to $230 million this year earlier this week, and its final year of 2026 to $244 million on Thursday. That was up from $240 million and almost the midpoint of the union’s $250 million.

MLB kept its proposal on this year’s minimum salary at $700,000, $10,000 less than players, and raised its 2026 minimum by $10,000 to $780,000, matching players.

MLB raised its offer on the pre-arbitration bonus pool from $40 million to $50 million — players were at $65 million, with $5 million annual increases.

For the first time in the nearly one year of talks, there was hope among both sides that an agreement could soon be reached.