MLB makes independent Atlantic League, which High Point Rockers play in, 1st ‘partner league’

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is making the independent Atlantic League its first “partner league,” a distinction awarded as the expiration nears of MLB’s agreement with the affiliated National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues.

MLB will meet regularly with the Atlantic League to discuss joint marketing and promotional opportunities.

The sides extended their agreement through 2023 to stage experiments in the Atlantic League, which tested an automated ball-strike system to call pitches in 2019 and has used other innovations such as limits on defensive shifts and mound visits, larger bases and shorter breaks between half-innings.

Eight teams play in the Atlantic League, including the local High Point Rockers.