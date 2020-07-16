Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, including North Carolina A&T State University, suspends 2020 season

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference is suspending its 2020 fall season over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The Council of Presidents and MEAC made the announcement Thursday.

The conference, which includes North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro and North Carolina Central University in Durham, may resume the 2020 season in spring of 2021. However, no decision has been made.

Winter sports are currently set to go on as planned barring advice to cancel from health and medical professionals.

The MEAC said conference leaders are taking this step to protect student-athletes, coaches, administrators, support staff, faculty and fans. The confernece highlighted data suggesting that African American and minority communities are disproportionately impacted by the virus.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes continue to be our number one priority,” said Wayne A. I. Frederick, Howard University president and chair of MEAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors. “We have made the decision to suspend all sports competitions after careful review of the current conditions and consideration of the potential exposure that regular travel to competitions may cause and ongoing extensive physical contact. While our competitions have been suspended, each member institution will plan ongoing engagement of all student-athletes to ensure optimization of their physical and mental well-being as they continue their matriculation.”

MEAC Commissioner Dennis Thomas added, “Obviously this is an arduous decision because everyone wants to have a fall season for student-athletes, fans and others. Part of our responsibility is to ensure the mental and physical health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff is paramount. It is imperative that everyone recognize that is our first and foremost responsibility.”