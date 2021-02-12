Michael Jordan set for biggest leap yet into NASCAR

FILE – In this May 22, 2010, file photo, Charlotte Bobcats owner Michael Jordan practices waving the green flag before a NASCAR All-Star auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. NASCAR needs to roll out the red carpet when the Daytona 500 opens the season Sunday. Michael Jordan and the rapper Pitbull, racing’s newest team owners, are expected to attend. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Forget the green flag.

NASCAR needs to roll out the red carpet when the Daytona 500 leads off the season on Sunday.

Michael Jordan and Pitbull bring their A-list star power to the sport as team owners in 2021.

Pitbull has an ownership stake in Trackhouse Racing with Daniel Suarez as the driver.

Jordan helped launch 23XI Racing with Bubba Wallace as the driver.

It’s a high-profile pairing of a Black majority team owner and the only Black driver at NASCAR’s top level.

And Wallace is taking the reigns from Jordan’s No. 23.